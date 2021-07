Netflix has unveiled a trailer for its John David Washington-led conspiracy thriller Beckett, which the streamer will release later this summer. Washington will play the title character, an American tourist who is vacationing in Greece with his wife (Oscar winner Alicia Vikander) when he suddenly finds himself the target of a manhunt following a devastating car accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy in order to clear his name, Beckett falls into a deep, dangerous web of conspiracy as tensions escalate, political unrest mounts and the authorities close in.