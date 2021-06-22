Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland Indians starting rotation injury woes continue: Now what?

By Kyle Edmond
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Indians starting rotation injury woes continue: Now what?. It’s official. All five of the starting pitchers that began the season with the Cleveland Indians are either no longer healthy or not on the big league roster. At least not as of the morning of June 22. What began as a stumbling around of struggling prospects in the backend of the rotation has now been paired with a trio of injuries that has left the Tribe with no remaining starting pitchers from April 1.

awaybackgone.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

105K+
Followers
296K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Ryan Lavarnway
Person
Austin Hedges
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Logan Allen
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox#The Cleveland Indians#Il#Clippers#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBWKYC

Cleveland Indians lose to Chicago Cubs 7-1

CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 to avoid a two-game sweep. Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs (41-33) won for only the third time...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Zachary Walston

The Indians Rotation Is Falling Apart

The Cleveland Indians entered the 2021 season with one of the best rotations in baseball. After trading away one of their two star position players to the Mets last year (Francisco Lindor), they knew the rotation would have to anchor this team. The last month has the Indians looking for a new short-term strategy.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Are any Detroit starting pitchers on Tribe’s radar?

Are Boyd, Fulmer, Turnbull or Urena on Cleveland Indians radar?. The Cleveland Indians are set to close out the month of June with a series against the Detroit Tigers. With the two teams facing a month away from the trade deadline, is there a chance the two sides might agree to a trade over the next 30 or so days? Based on the needs of Cleveland and the means of Detroit, it’s definitely a possibility.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Brad Peacock helps rotation but more needs to be done

Brad Peacock helps Cleveland Indians starting rotation, but more still needed. On Friday (June 25) the Cleveland Indians inked veteran right-handed pitcher to Brad Peacock to a contract. While Peacock will surely help the Tribe’s starting rotation, the team still needs to do more to address the position in the coming month leading up to the trade deadline.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Houston will be Cleveland’s toughest opponent yet

The Houston Astros will be the Cleveland Indians toughest opponent yet. I originally set out to write this article with the intention of going the route of “three Houston Astros weaknesses that the Cleveland Indians can exploit.” While I knew that the Astros have been one of the better teams in baseball this season, it never occurred to me how great they’ve been. So great, in fact, that finding three weaknesses statistically was near impossible, not to mention making sense of it in a way that the Tribe could find an advantage.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians beat Twins 4-1 on Eddie Rosario’s tiebreaking hit, strong start by J.C. Mejia

MINNEAPOLIS --- J.C. Mejia once again had a problem in the first inning. Good thing for the Indians it wasn’t a Pittsburgh-sized problem. The problem didn’t beat the Indians this time because Eddie Rosario atoned for an embarrassing baserunning mistake in his homecoming to Target Field with a two-run, tiebreaking single in the eighth inning in a 4-1 win over the Twins.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

No Cleveland Indians players among finalists for All-Star Game starting spots

CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez and his Cleveland Indians teammates were shut out from the final round of All-Star Game voting according to results announced Sunday. Ramírez was fourth among third base candidates entering the final days of voting in phase one of the selection process. He failed to move past Chicago’s Yoan Moncada to finish among the top three vote-getters.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Logan Allen: Recalled by Cleveland

Allen was called up by Cleveland on Monday and will likely start Thursday against Houston, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. Allen won a job in the Opening Day rotation following a strong spring, but he was demoted after struggling to a 9.19 ERA in five April starts. Things have only gotten worse in the minors, as he owns an 11.72 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Columbus, striking out just 14.6 percent of opposing batters while walking 13.5 percent. He's expected to get another chance in the starting rotation nonetheless, though he's being called up three days prior to his scheduled start just in case he's needed as a bullpen arm. Kyle Nelson was optioned in a corresponding move.
MLBChronicle-Telegram

Indians notes: Logan Allen to get another shot in rotation

CLEVELAND — Left-hander Logan Allen is getting another chance with the Indians and their injury-depleted rotation. Allen, who began the season among Cleveland’s starting staff before struggling and being demoted to the minors, was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday. He is tentatively scheduled to start Thursday night at Progressive...
MLBYardbarker

The One Trade the Cleveland Indians Need to Make Right Now

The Cleveland Indians remain in the postseason hunt, despite enduring a newly devastating injury seemingly every week. But if Cleveland wants to stay in the hunt, the team is going to have to start making moves, and in looking at the current trade landscape, there is one deal they should make as soon as possible, before the trade market really begins to heat up.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Once healthy, Cleveland’s roster can still contend

Once healthy, the Cleveland Indians can still contend. The Cleveland Indians have been beaten and battered by injuries over the last couple months, but despite those bumps the team has still managed to remain within shouting distance of both the divisional race and the wild card spots. As more players begin returning from the injured list, and hopefully no one else is added, the Tribe will still be able to contend once healthy. Not just for a playoff spot, but deep into the postseason.
MLBMLB

Another injury compounds Indians' loss

CLEVELAND -- This wasn’t the bounce-back the Indians were hoping for. Cleveland has gotten used to having an answer to every punch that has been thrown its way this season. But on the heels of getting swept by the Tigers in a doubleheader on Wednesday, the Indians didn’t show the same resiliency they’ve had for most of the year in a 7-2 loss to the Astros on Thursday night at Progressive Field. And now, the team has to hope it's not about to lose another everyday player to the injured list.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

What Eddie Rosario’s injury - and Tropical Storm Elsa - mean for the Cleveland Indians this week (podcast)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It seems like every time someone returns to the Cleveland Indians’ lineup this season, another player goes out. Over the weekend, DH Franmil Reyes and catcher Roberto Perez came off the injured list. But following Monday’s 9-8 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field, manager Terry Francona said left fielder Eddie Rosario is probably headed to the IL with soreness in his right abdominal area.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Indians: 3 veteran free agents the Tribe should try to sign

The Cleveland Indians have a few holes these free agent vets can fill. The Indians have a few holes they still need to fill. Guys like Bobby Bradley and Bradley Zimmer have come back down to Earth, and the starting pitching has been so-so. The starting pitching has been so-so due to the constant stream of injuries though, it’s not like they have an issue with the top of the rotation, they just have an issue with the top of the rotation being healthy. The Tribe needs some help in the rotation and the lineup, and these veteran free agents could help with that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy