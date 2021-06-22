Cleveland Indians starting rotation injury woes continue: Now what?
Cleveland Indians starting rotation injury woes continue: Now what?. It's official. All five of the starting pitchers that began the season with the Cleveland Indians are either no longer healthy or not on the big league roster. At least not as of the morning of June 22. What began as a stumbling around of struggling prospects in the backend of the rotation has now been paired with a trio of injuries that has left the Tribe with no remaining starting pitchers from April 1.