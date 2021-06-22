WHO: Children shouldn’t be vaccinated for COVID-19 right now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The World Health Organization is recommending that parents hold off on vaccinating their children for COVID-19, according to its June guidance. The WHO states that since they tend to experience mild disease symptoms compared to adults, they aren’t in urgent need for vaccinations unless they have a pre-existing condition. Instead, vaccines should be prioritized to those with conditions, health care workers, and older individuals.fox8.com