WHO: Children shouldn’t be vaccinated for COVID-19 right now

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The World Health Organization is recommending that parents hold off on vaccinating their children for COVID-19, according to its June guidance. The WHO states that since they tend to experience mild disease symptoms compared to adults, they aren’t in urgent need for vaccinations unless they have a pre-existing condition. Instead, vaccines should be prioritized to those with conditions, health care workers, and older individuals.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#Wfla#Pfizer Biontech#Who
