Out of all of the casting announcements that could be made for Dexter season 9, this one has to be among the best. According to a new report from Deadline, John Lithgow is poised to reprise his role as the Trinity Killer on the upcoming revival. Arthur Mitchell is an iconic force on the Showtime drama — he is responsible for the death of Rita, and his performance is one of the reasons why season 4 is considered to be the series’ best. (Personally, we think that 2 and 3 are a little underrated, but 4 definitely has its merits.)