Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Pelosi quashes reports on Jan. 6 select committee

By Mike Lillis
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvupD_0acQcwkl00

The Democrats' investigative strategy surrounding the Capitol attack of Jan. 6 was thrown into confusion on Tuesday night after party sources mistakenly reported that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was forming a select committee to probe the violent episode.

Pelosi, stepping out of her office in the Capitol, rejected that version of events out of hand.

"No, I did not make that announcement," Pelosi said. "Somebody put out a false report."

A Democratic source had earlier told a number of reporters that Pelosi had announced to members of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee her intent to form a special congressional committee to examine the mob attack of Jan. 6.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill later clarified that Pelosi had not landed on a final verdict but had only floated the select committee as among the options on the table.

"Speaker Pelosi told Members she plans to announce WHETHER she will create a select committee THIS WEEK," Hammill tweeted. "Her preference continues to be a bipartisan commission which Senate Republicans are blocking."

The mixed messages came as the very notion of investigating the Jan. 6 riot has become increasingly partisan on Capitol Hill.

The siege was conducted by supporters of then-President Trump who were attempting to block Congress from certifying his election defeat, and Democrats are framing the episode as an assault on the nation's very democracy, one that deserves a deep exploration into its causes. They've pressed to form an independent commission — modeled on the 9/11 Commission — to conduct the probe.

Most Republicans, on the other hand, are pushing to turn the page, warning that such an examination would only reopen old wounds and prevent the divided country from unifying following the attack. All but 35 House Republicans opposed the independent commission, and Senate Republicans last month rallied to block the panel from being formed.

Republican lawmakers are also hoping to flip the House in next year's midterm elections, and they've gone out of their way to remain in the good graces of Trump, who remains enormously popular with Republican base voters.

Most Democrats are siding with Pelosi in favoring the independent commission as their first choice of investigative strategies. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) have been trying to convince three of their Republican colleagues to flip their votes and support that legislation, which fell three votes short of defeating a GOP filibuster in the first Senate vote.

That effort remains a long shot, however, and House Democrats are eyeing several ways of having Congress take the investigative lead. The select committee appears to be the favorite. But some lawmakers are also pushing to have one sitting committee, such as House Homeland Security, take the lead.

Updated: 8:20 p.m.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

260K+
Followers
26K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Select Committee#Democrats#Democratic#The 9 11 Commission#Gop#House Homeland Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Six Months After Capitol Riot, Divisions Obstruct Answers

On Jan. 6, lawmakers faced threats from rioters as they stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory. But six months later, much about the deadly attack remains unresolved as political tensions reach new heights about the day and how to investigate it in order to prevent future threats to Congress.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Benghazi looms large over GOP and the Jan. 6 committee

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: The House approves a select committee investigating a tragedy in which several Americans died, via a contentious, mostly party-line vote. Then the minority party confronts a difficult choice about whether and how much to participate in it. It happened in 2014 with...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of House Jan. 6th Select Committee: “We cannot fail”

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the January 6th Select Committee, joins Ali Velshi to discuss how he plans to make the public aware of what happened and work across the aisle. “We came very close to losing this citadel of democracy we are so proud of,” says Thompson. Unfortunately, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been publicly opposed to any kind of investigation into the insurrection, threatening to strip Republican members of their other committee assignments if they accept an offer to serve on the new House Select Committee.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Sinema emerges as Senate dealmaker amid progressive angst

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is leaning into her role as the Senate’s newest dealmaker amid rising pressure from progressives who are increasingly irritated over the centrist’s support for the filibuster. Sinema is betting that she’ll be able clinch big bipartisan agreements that have become increasingly elusive, burnishing her credentials back...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - Cheney 'honored' to serve on select committee

Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Friday! Happy 4th of July weekend! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

GOP disarray: Liz Cheney faces new threats from Kevin McCarthy

In January, after then-House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol, more than a few GOP lawmakers said her partisan betrayal could not stand. Her detractors called for her ouster from the party's leadership. Initially, that effort...

Comments / 356

Community Policy