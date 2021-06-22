Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Factbox: Tokyo Games in the shadow of coronavirus

By Elaine Lies
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8KUD_0acQckPH00
The logo of the Tokyo Olympic Games, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - As the clock ticks down to the opening of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, just a month away, Japan is preparing to host a Games like no other in history, as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the global situation has improved from a year ago, when the Games were postponed for the first time except for war, flare-ups of the disease worldwide mean organisers must hold the sporting extravaganza under strict rules to limit the spread of the virus.

Here is a look at the circumstances of these unprecedented Olympics, the second time Tokyo has hosted them since 1964.

SPECTATORS

Foreign spectators have been banned, and organisers have put a cap of 50% of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga does not rule out holding the Games without spectators if Tokyo is put back under a state of emergency, from which it emerged on June 21. read more

Shouting will be prohibited, masks will be required and spectators will have to go straight to the venues and then straight home.

PUBLIC OPINION

While recent opinion polls show some shift towards approval for the Games, earlier surveys revealed that 60% to 80% of respondents would have liked them either cancelled or postponed again. A recent survey by broadcaster Asahi News Network found nearly 70% thought the Games would not be held safely and securely.

The Games have already lost meaning and Japan has been "cornered" into pressing ahead, Kaori Yamaguchi, a member of the country's Olympic panel and a judo medallist, wrote in an opinion piece this month.

BUSINESS ATTITUDES

By the end of May, a growing number of investors in Japanese stocks believed that cancelling the Games would be better for the market. At the same time, a Reuters survey found that nearly 70% of businesses also wanted either another postponement or cancellation.

Many sponsors had been uncertain how to proceed with sponsorship events until they knew for certain if spectators would be allowed.

Some business leaders have been even more outspoken. In May, Hiroshi Mikitani, who heads e-commerce giant Rakuten Group Inc, said Japan's low vaccination rate made it a "suicide mission" to host the Games.

MEDICAL SITUATION

Doctors have warned the Games' need for medical staff could pressure a healthcare system already stressed by caring for virus patients, and officials in some areas have said they would not prioritise Olympics-related patients.

Organisers, though, said in late May they had lined up about 80% of the staff needed, with target numbers cut about a third from 10,000 originally.

Organisers are working with 10 hospitals in Tokyo and 20 outside the capital to ensure a swift response to emergencies.

Repeated warnings on the Olympics from the government's top medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, have included remarks to parliament in early June that holding the Games during a pandemic was "not normal".

The World Health Organization said on June 21 it would discuss managing COVID-19 risks with Japanese authorities and the IOC. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asahi News Network#Japanese#Rakuten Group Inc#Ioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
WorldBBC

Olympics: 'Incredibly unusual' coin marks Tokyo Games

The year-long delay to stage the Olympic Games has got coin collectors in a race of their own due to a "quirk" with a new commemorative 50p. The Royal Mint has re-released a Team GB 50p piece to mark the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games. However, the rare inclusion of two...
SportsSporting News

Are fans allowed into the Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony?

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are just over a month away, after they were postponed an entire year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while they will begin on July 23rd, there are still going to be a raft of restrictions in place due to the virus. As with every...
Societyswimswam.com

USOPC Releases Protest Rules For Tokyo Olympic Games

Messages, raised fists, kneeling and advocating against police violence are among the things approved for protest by the USOPC in Tokyo. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) recently released its “demonstration rules” for the Tokyo Games, essentially its rules regarding protests for the U.S. delegation in Tokyo. The...
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympic Games: Team Ireland will be '100% ready'

"The most challenging Olympic games we will ever have had to send a delegation to." Peter Sherrard is the man tasked with organising Ireland's Olympic team for Tokyo 2020. Making plans for a national team would be a mammoth task in a normal year, but doing so during a pandemic is a "complex operation", according to the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) chief executive.
SportsPaste Magazine

2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo to Be Streamed on Peacock for Free

This summer, Peacock is your home for all things Olympics. NBC announced today that Peacock will launch a virtual Tokyo Olympics destination on July 15. The streaming service will have live coverage of events including gymnastics, track and field, and basketball. Olympians including Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, and Bridget Sloan will host a variety of commentary events throughout the course of the games.
Swimming & SurfingTimes-Herald

Despite Covid-19, Ruether excited for Tokyo Games

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part series on Allegany native Martha Ruether, a vision-impaired swimmer who will compete in the 16th Paralympic Games later this summer in Tokyo.) After she waited an extra year to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympiad, Allegany’s Martha Ruether has noted the...
Public Healthb975.com

Tokyo may extend coronavirus curbs into Olympics period -media

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is considering an extension of its coronavirus prevention measures in Tokyo and other areas by two weeks to a month, Japanese media said, with less than a month to go until the Tokyo Summer Olympics are set to open. The Japanese capital and other areas are...
GolfPosted by
Forbes

USA Golf Unveils Uniforms For Tokyo Olympic Games

The uniforms the U.S. men and women will wear in this summer’s golf events at the Tokyo Olympics have been unveiled, with adidas Golf working with Tokyo-based artist Hiroko Takahashi on the design. The men’s competition will be July 29-August 1 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan and the women’s...
FIFAgodisageek.com

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 review

It’s crazy to think that this game has been out in Japan since 2019. But then it has been an unprecedented period in history, steeped in uncertainty. And the world has only just started to come back to normal. The Tokyo Olympics is still going ahead, but it is likely to be quite unlike any other Games that have gone before it. Fitting then, that the game tie-in, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, is also markedly different from what we have come to expect from this license. It brings a simple joy and sense of fun much needed in these strange times.
SportsPosted by
WOKV

Climbing to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo Games

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Climbing's standing as a niche sport has always been a part of its appeal. A rock wall can be a place of solitude or of camaraderie with a small group of fellow climbers. There are no crowds, just the peacefulness of the outdoors and the task of trying to find the best route to the top.
Tenniskdal610.com

Olympics-Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Games

(Reuters) – Serena Williams will not be in the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday. “Yeah, I’m actually not on the Olympic list, so… Not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it,” the 39-year-old told reporters on the eve of the Wimbledon.
SportsDark Reading

Watch for Cybersecurity Games at the Tokyo Olympics

It was a close call, but the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics almost ended before it started. A harmful cyberattack threatened to cause severe disruptions to the opening ceremony and the subsequent sporting events. Fortunately, a sleepless night at the Olympics' technology operations center allowed for a speedy and efficient incident response process.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena to skip Tokyo Games, declines to explain reasons

June 27 (Reuters) - Serena Williams will not be travelling to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday without giving the reasons behind her decision. American Williams, who will turn 40 in September, won the singles title at the London Olympics in...
Public Health101 WIXX

Tokyo goes to the polls as pandemic-shadowed Olympics loom

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo residents went to the polls on Sunday to pick members of its metropolitan assembly just 19 days before the Olympic Games begin, as surveys showed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was likely to win the vote. The capital’s election, in the shadow of...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

As Tokyo Olympics approach, virus worries rise in Japan

TOKYO — (AP) — The pressure of hosting an Olympics during a still-active pandemic is beginning to show in Japan. The games begin July 23, with organizers determined they will go on, even with a reduced number of spectators or possibly none at all. While Japan has made remarkable progress to vaccinate its population against COVID-19, the drive is losing steam because of supply shortages.
Environmentmilwaukeesun.com

Rescuers in Japan hunt for 80 missing after deadly landslides

The official death toll from the landslides that hit early on Saturday is four, according to Atami city spokesperson Hiroki Onuma. About 130 buildings were affected in Atami. Rescuers in Japan searched on Monday for 80 people believed to be missing two days after landslides tore through the seaside city of Atami, destroying houses and burying roads under mud and rock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy