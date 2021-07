KING, N.C. — An unidentified man was killed in a home explosion in which investigators say someone was trying to make fireworks, officials said. The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were called to a house fire in the town of King on Tuesday evening, news outlets reported. The firefighters found a small fire at the home and extinguished it quickly, but a search of the home found a man who authorities said had died as a result of injuries caused by the fire.