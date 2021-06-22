Frameable Empowers Professional Event Planners to Host Impactful Virtual Events with Social Hour's Fully-Customizable Platform

When it comes to taking bakers to their very limits, "Nailed It!" dishes out entertaining television while inspiring everyone to create elaborate baked goods, no matter how much experience they have under their belt. Netflix took this idea to the next level by bringing the series to your very own kitchen with their virtual take on the show (via Nailed It At Home). Novice bakers could sign up to compete in head-to-head challenges in their very own kitchen, bringing the challenges and fun home. Selected participants received baking boxes filled with flour, piping tubes, and much more, to get them ready to take on the most ornate of challenges.