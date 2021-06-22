Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Copeland’s of New Orleans Celebrates National Fried Chicken Day

By Site Staff
myneworleans.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – Copeland’s of New Orleans will kick off a nine-day fundraising campaign for the Al Copeland Foundation on Al Copeland Day, June 28, and culminate on National Fried Chicken Day, July 6. The fundraising campaign aims to bring awareness to the mission of the Al Copeland Foundation while raising funds to save lives and end cancer. Each Copeland’s of New Orleans restaurant will highlight several dishes in celebration, including Crash & Burns—a signature drink since the restaurant’s opening in 1983—Mardi Gras King Cake Cheesecake, and of course, Copeland’s famous fried chicken. The Copeland Family will match every donation made to the Al Copeland Foundation during the campaign.

