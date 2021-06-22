Cancel
Investics Partners with Digital Financial (DiFi)

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestics Partners with Digital Financial (DiFi) to Provide Investment Performance and Portfolio Analytics. Investics Data Services Company, Inc. has reached an agreement with Digital Financial, LLC. (DiFi) to provide investment portfolio analytics to the institutional investor community. The DiFi cloud-based asset master and supporting back-office ecosystem digitizes securitized, illiquid, or other non-securitized holdings and seamlessly harmonizes them with transaction history, benchmarks, pricing, tax lots, corporate actions and other relevant reference data. With live, direct integrations to hundreds of different data sources including financial institutions, custodians, accounting systems, trading systems, data warehouses, data vendors and automated tools for adding new connections, DiFi provides clients with maximum flexibility to build next-generation financial services and streamline legacy operations. This new relationship with Investics permits subscribers to the DiFi back-office data services to seamlessly integrate their portfolio holdings and transactions data with industry leading performance measurement, attribution, risk analytics and other investment analytics services through the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE), running securely on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

#Amazon Web Services#Data Management#Financial Services#Investment Performance#Investics Partners#Digital Financial#Difi#Llc#Cto#Aws Marketplace
