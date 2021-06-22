News in Brief

Adams County Judge Michael Burns June 14 sentenced Josie D. Wynn, 23, of 310 S. Rhode Island Ave. to one year of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocatoin for driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing a blood test on Dec. 2, 2020. Wynn pleaded no contest on April 20, and prosecutors reduced the charges from second offenses and dropped a charge of refusing a breath test. DUI and refusing a blood test are each a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.