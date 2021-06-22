New Summer Music Festival Preview

Last year, choosing a Song of the Summer was a challenge we couldn’t anticipate. Music, unlike the rest of the world, did not stop, but how we interacted with songs was infinitely different. How do you soundtrack your summer when clubs are closed and no one is twerking over your brunch? With summer shenanigans resuming, the race for Song of the Summer is in full effect and 25-year-old Capella Grey has put forth a worthy contender.