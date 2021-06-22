New Summer Music Festival Preview

After taking 2020 off due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Red River Cultural District's mid-year free-for-all, Hot Summer Nights will return on August 26-29. The independent music festival presents four days of admission-free shows at RRCD mainstays including Stubb's BBQ, Mohawk, Cheer Up Charlie's, Elysium and Empire. Shows will also take place at the newly revamped Waterloo Park, new regional Mexican music venue Mala Vida and the Creek and the Cave, the comedy club that recently opened in the old Barracuda space on Seventh Street. Other participating venues include the Venue ATX, Flamingo Cantina and Valhalla.