New Summer Music Festival Preview

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Pearce talked about it via Zoom with organizer Michelle Solis Russell. Complete information about The Heights of the Era and this Friday's FAC can be found a TheHeightsoftheEra.com, and on The Heights of the Era's Facebook page.

