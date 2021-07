During May, at least 70 demonstrators were killed in Colombia. On June 9, thousands of people marched, chanting slogans against President Ivan Duque and police brutality, to the Tequendama hotel, where the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) was meeting with NGOs, victims and institutions during its working visit to the country to verify the human rights situation amid protests, according to the report of Portafolio, a Bogotá newspaper, which continues, “As night fell, the agents of the state returned to attack the capital’s citizens with short and long-range weapons and tear gas canisters.”