When Michele Lee was offered the role of Karen MacKenzie in "Knots Landing," she simply said yes – not knowing she would gain a beloved family. The actress starred as the rock-steady matriarch in the series, which aired on CBS from 1979 until 1993. And she insisted they’re just as tightknit as they were on set. In fact, Lee is often accompanied by former co-stars Joan Van Ark and Donna Mills as they keep the show’s legacy alive for fans.