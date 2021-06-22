TikTok and Spotify Team Up With Makeup Brand MAC Using AR to Inspire 'Self-Love'
Technology is powering the ability for consumers to try before they buy like never before, and in the world of cosmetics that form of product testing is becoming entertainment. As a result, Estée Lauder-owned makeup brand M·A·C has begun a digital campaign across TikTok and Spotify to promote its new Love Me Liquid Lipcolor, allowing users in the U.K. to test and play with colors they like best before making a purchase and record a video message of self-expression to share.www.adweek.com