TikTok and Spotify Team Up With Makeup Brand MAC Using AR to Inspire 'Self-Love'

By Stephen Lepitak
AdWeek
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology is powering the ability for consumers to try before they buy like never before, and in the world of cosmetics that form of product testing is becoming entertainment. As a result, Estée Lauder-owned makeup brand M·A·C has begun a digital campaign across TikTok and Spotify to promote its new Love Me Liquid Lipcolor, allowing users in the U.K. to test and play with colors they like best before making a purchase and record a video message of self-expression to share.

