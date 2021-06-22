TikTok and Spotify Team Up With Makeup Brand MAC Using AR to Inspire 'Self-Love'

I used to be the guy who needed to have background noise to go to sleep at night. It didn’t matter what it was: music, the TV, some random podcast. I just needed some noise. It was almost as if the silence just made me really anxious, probably because it did. Now, though, I feel very much the opposite: Constantly having noise–be it a TV show playing in the background or just the noise of my own inner chatter–prevents me from feeling calm and peaceful.