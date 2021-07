On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his relationship with Brock Lesnar. “It’s always been see you when I see you,” Angle said. “Because Brock isn’t much of a social butterfly so calling him and saying ‘How are you? What’s going on in your life, how’s your family?’ Brock’s not really into that stuff so if you call him, you’re most likely going to get an answering machine.”