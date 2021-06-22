Former NFL player Kevin Ware named suspect in disappearance of Taylor Pomaski

On April 19, 2021 Deputies with the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables Department were on patrol in Magnolia, Texas when they stopped a black passenger car for speeding 115 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on the new 249 Toll Road. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kevin Ware, a 40-year-old male from Spring, Texas. After speaking with the driver, the vehicle was searched and multiple illegal substances were found including a baggie containing 14.26 grams of Cocaine, 1.66 grams of Methamphetamine, 60.3 grams of Marijuana, a Xanax pill, a loaded AK 47, and a loaded 9mm pistol. The driver was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and released to jail staff. Kevin was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 the First-degree felony and Unlawfully Possessing of a Firearm as Felon a Third-degree felony. He was given a bond of $20,000. For the felon in possession of a firearm, he was given a $3000 bond. A condition of his bond was that he report to probation and submit to drug tests. He left and never appeared at the probation office after leaving court as instructed. On June 9, 2021, Judge Michalk issued an order of arrest. In the order, she cited Ware not reporting to probation for April and May 2021, possession of a controlled substance on May 20, 2021, and possession of a firearm by a felon on April 28, 2021, and May 20, 2021.