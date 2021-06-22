Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former NFL player Kevin Ware named suspect in disappearance of Taylor Pomaski

Posted by 
KHOU
KHOU
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON — Former NFL player Kevin Ware has now been named a suspect in the disappearance of his girlfriend, 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. She disappeared from her home in Spring in April, and Harris County Sheriff's Office detectives suspect foul play. Ware was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Harris County Sheriff's...

www.khou.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Ware
Person
Eric Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Old Taylor#American Football#Harris County Sheriff#Khou 11#Texas Equusearch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnewsbrig.com

Family of Kevin Ware’s girlfriend ‘terrified’ of outcomes

The father of a Texas woman who vanished from a house party said Thursday he’s “terrified” to find out what happened to her — and believes that her boyfriend, former NFL player Kevin Ware, knows “something” about her mysterious disappearance. “If he’s not responsible, he has to know something,” Stephen...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Domestic violence charges against former NFL player dismissed

Former NFL running back Derrius Guice had domestic violence charges against him dismissed by a Loudoun County, Va., judge on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. Guice, 24, was arrested last August on felony charges of strangulation and four misdemeanors for allegedly choking, pushing and destroying the cellphone of his former girlfriend.
NFLmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUDGE DENIES BOND FOR FORMER NFL PLAYER KEVIN WARE DUE TO CONCERNS OF COMMUNITY SAFETY

On April 19, 2021 Deputies with the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables Department were on patrol in Magnolia, Texas when they stopped a black passenger car for speeding 115 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on the new 249 Toll Road. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kevin Ware, a 40-year-old male from Spring, Texas. After speaking with the driver, the vehicle was searched and multiple illegal substances were found including a baggie containing 14.26 grams of Cocaine, 1.66 grams of Methamphetamine, 60.3 grams of Marijuana, a Xanax pill, a loaded AK 47, and a loaded 9mm pistol. The driver was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and released to jail staff. Kevin was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 the First-degree felony and Unlawfully Possessing of a Firearm as Felon a Third-degree felony. He was given a bond of $20,000. For the felon in possession of a firearm, he was given a $3000 bond. A condition of his bond was that he report to probation and submit to drug tests. He left and never appeared at the probation office after leaving court as instructed. On June 9, 2021, Judge Michalk issued an order of arrest. In the order, she cited Ware not reporting to probation for April and May 2021, possession of a controlled substance on May 20, 2021, and possession of a firearm by a felon on April 28, 2021, and May 20, 2021.
NFLInside Nova

Assault charges dropped against former NFL player Derrius Guice

Four misdemeanor counts against Derrius Guice have been dropped, related to a series of domestic assaults involving the former Washington Football Team running back in 2020 in Loudoun County, Virginia. Guice, who had been charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, and one charge of destruction of property...
Indiana StateRepublic

Officer, suspect names to be released

Indiana State Police said they will release this afternoon the identity of a suspect who was shot after suspicious activity was reported in the 3300 block of Grove Parkway Sunday morning, and will also release the name of the Columbus Police officer who shot him. The state police have been...
Spalding County, GAGriffin Daily News

Hearing set for suspect charged in Taylor Street shooting

One of the three suspects arrested in connection with a Taylor St. shooting is scheduled to appear Tuesday at a preliminary hearing. Jamarcus Diondre Prather, 32, is facing felony charges of two counts of aggravated assault auto/gun, two counts of violating Georgia’s street gang terrorism/prevention act, first degree criminal damage, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of fighting in a public place and reckless conduct, according to Spalding County Jail records.
NFLwfxl.com

Ashburn native and former NFL player indicted for felony murder

A now former Seattle Seahawks player and an Ashburn native has been indicted on felony murder. Tamorrion Terry along with ten other men are charged for the 2018 murder of Za'quavia smith. In the indictment it states that:. With the offense of felony murder for that said accused in the...
Detroit, MIcbslocal.com

Police: Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Another In Stable Condition

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in stable condition. It happened Tuesday at 1:50 a.m. in the area of E. 8 Mile Road and Rex. Police say unknown suspects who were possibly in a white Durango fired shots at two...
Houston, TXKHOU

HPD: Teen on life support after being shot following Astros game when dad 'exchanged hand gestures' with another driver

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old is on life support from a gunshot wound to the head after someone opened fire on his father’s pickup truck late Tuesday, Houston police said. Editor's note: Houston police issued this correction Wednesday afternoon: "We have learned the victim is not deceased & sincerely apologize to his family. The teen is currently on life-support. Please join us in praying for this young man and his family."
Harris County, TXPosted by
KHOU

Harris County Sheriff's deputies save lives with tactical first aid

HOUSTON — With the sharp rise in shootings across the Houston area, law enforcement is rendering aid to more shooting victims. Harris County Sheriff's deputies are trained in tactical first-aid and equipped with tourniquets. One deputy's quick-thinking likely saved someone's life. "Training kicks in," Deputy Eric Moya said. "You're training...
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

Man struck and killed by big rig on I-45

HOUSTON — I-45 the North Freeway is open again after an overnight incident that killed a man. It was about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when the man was hit while apparently trying to cross the freeway, police said. The southbound lanes at Crosstimbers were closed for several hours but have since...

Comments / 2

Community Policy