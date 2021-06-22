Tim Couch to be inducted into National High School Hall of Fame
Former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch will be one of seven athletes inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame on Thursday, July 1 in Orlando, Florida. The induction ceremony will take place at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida, and will be streamed live on the NFHS Network beginning at 6 p.m. ET at: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/nfhs/evtfb1ffdd8eb.kentuckysportsradio.com