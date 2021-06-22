Cancel
Tim Couch to be inducted into National High School Hall of Fame

By Jack Pilgrim
kentuckysportsradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch will be one of seven athletes inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame on Thursday, July 1 in Orlando, Florida. The induction ceremony will take place at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida, and will be streamed live on the NFHS Network beginning at 6 p.m. ET at: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/nfhs/evtfb1ffdd8eb.

