Apple TV+ Has Received Nearly 400 Awards Nominations Since Launch

AXS TV: Music’s Greatest Mysteries at 8p, If These Walls Could Rock at 8:30p. Netflix: Cat People, Dogs, The Mire, The War Next Door. Peacock will become Universal’s pay TV partner after the studio’s deal with HBO expires at the end of the year. Beginning in 2022, all Universal Filmed Entertainment Group theatrical releases will play on Peacock during each movie’s pay-one partner TV window, which is 120 days after a title’s theatrical release. Each film will be available on Peacock for an initial exclusive four-month window followed by the last four months in a traditional 18-month pay-one period. The studio’s film product can be licensed to additional partners during the months in between. The Peacock deal covers all Universal, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation theatrical releases.