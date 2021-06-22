Cancel
Business

Apple TV+ Has Received Nearly 400 Awards Nominations Since Launch

By Joe Rossignol
MacRumors Forums
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple this week announced that, to date, Apple TV+ films and series have received 389 awards nominations and have won 112 awards since the streaming service launched in November 2019. The company said Apple TV+ has "received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut." Recent...

Oprah Winfrey
#Emmy Awards#Real Tv#Peabody Award#Invasion
