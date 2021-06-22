Pandemic pandemonium is over, time for fun in the sun

Play is an important aspect of a child’s life. As a Cadette Girl Scout Troop (Troop 1249) we would like to emphasize the importance of play. As a troop, we decided to have a “Fun in the Sun Drive” as our “Take Action Project.” In this drive we will collect summer items/toys, and bag them for kids in need. Our Troop decided to partner up with the INN (an organization that hands out food and supplies for those who need it) by giving them the bags we made to hand out. Some of the items that we need are sunscreen, crayola markers and/or other art supplies, jump ropes, etc. For more details about the items we’d like to distribute, please stop by our amazon wishlist (QR code below) for specific items we would like to ask for. The Drive will take place from now, until July 23. If you have any questions, you can email gardencitytroop1249@gmail.com.