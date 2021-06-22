Pandemic pandemonium is over, time for fun in the sun
June blew in with gale-force winds for several weeks, then fog and now sun! Some say they have not seen so much wind in Blowdega Bay in a long time. We sure are enjoying the "after June gloom" and no howling breezes "at the moment!" We locals know to dress in layers just so we can quickly adjust to the seven microclimates in a day. Who is complaining, though? We live in the most beautiful place on earth, and many travel here to enjoy our beautiful area. Although it is fairly easy to spot a visitor as they are commonly shivering in shorts and tank top, looking for the nearest sweatshirt to buy. You can find some cute ones at The Tides Gift Shop, Fishetarian, Eastshore Outfitters, Fisherman's Cove, and Ginochio's Kitchen. Or the best ones of all - the Bodega Bay Firefighters with the shark! Coastal Treasures sells the Firefighters apparel.