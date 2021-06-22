Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky preview and prediction

I love Masayoshi Nakatani as a fighter, I’ll always be happy to see him on my screen, but I think this is the level where he’s more nuisance than genuine threat. He’s tall and tough and can take a beating without going away, but is he really any true danger to Vasiliy Lomachenko? I think only if Loma has lingering shoulder issues, or they crop up again in this fight itself, and they’ll have to be pretty severe.