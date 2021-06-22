Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky preview and prediction
Bellator 261 will see Tim Johnson and Valentin Moldavsky collide. Tim Johnson and Valentin Moldavsky will face off at Bellator 261 for an interim heavyweight championship. This chance at a championship may be the only opportunity of Johnson’s career. A middling fighter for years in the UFC, going 4-3 and never winning two fights in a row, Johnson has done the unthinkable in Bellator. Starting his Bellator run 0-2, Johnson won three in a row, defeating the division’s best, including Cheick Kongo, who was arguably next in line for champion Ryan Bader.fansided.com