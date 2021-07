Deliveries of the absurd Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar are finally about to commence after a long gestation period, but that doesn't mean the company is taking a breather. On Sunday, Aston Martin released the first images and details of the Valkyrie's track-only version called the AMR Pro. If the AMR Pro's name and styling sound familiar, that's because an AMR Pro prototype was originally shown at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show, but this is the finalized model that will reach customer hands at the end of 2021.