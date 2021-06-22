Funeral arrangements announced for 7-year-old Westport homicide victim

Cancel
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Layla Malon, who was found dead inside her home on June 17. Police say Malon and her mother Tracy Do, were both found dead inside their home by Do's other daughter, a 13-year-old last Thursday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) confirmed the causes of death for the mother and daughter saying Malon's cause of death was drowning and classified as a homicide victim.

