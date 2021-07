After his latest championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady has more Super Bowl titles than any franchise throughout the NFL. His seven titles are a record, not just at his position but for any player who has ever stepped foot on an NFL field, leaving most with the belief that his mark will never be outdone. While Brady has put together the most successful career in league history to this point, you could also make the case that he didn’t reach his full ceiling. After all, Brady reached the Super Bowl three other times and was on the doorstep with an AFC Championship Game appearance on a handful of other occasions as well. He just didn’t come out on top in those outings.