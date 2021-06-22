“How Do We Not Know This Story?”: Brutal Incident From Civil Rights History Uncovered In ‘The Blinding Of Isaac Woodard’
In 1946, it took the blinding of an African-American Army veteran to get some white Americans to see — from a federal judge to the president of the United States. It was February of that year when 27-year-old Isaac Woodard stepped aboard a Greyhound bus in Augusta, GA, for a trip home to South Carolina, just hours after his discharge from serving in World War II. The journey would take him through the Jim Crow South, into a dark terrain of racial hatred.deadline.com