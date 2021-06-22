Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cathedral City, CA

The Indy Endorsement: The Soft-Shell Crab Po’ Boy at the Southern Belle Café

By Jimmy Boegle
cvindependent.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere: The Southern Belle Café, 35400 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City. Contact: 442-615-0344; www.southernbellecafecc.com. Why: Fresh Maryland soft-shell crab is awesome. When I saw that Cathedral City’s Southern Belle Café was featuring a soft-shell crab po’ boy sandwich on its menu, I instantly knew I needed one. There are few...

cvindependent.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Cathedral City, CA
State
Louisiana State
State
Maryland State
Local
California Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Soft Shell Crab#Food Drink#The Southern Belle Caf#Cajun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsWestern Queens Gazette

CAFÉ OLÉ RESTAURANT

It’s always sunny at Café Olé Restaurant and Tapas Bar, offering a taste of sunny Spain right in our neighborhood. Café Olé Restaurant and Tapas Bar has been serving Spanish style tapas and entrées, fine wines, sangria, cocktails, and beer for 11 years and is a great place to celebrate graduations, birthdays and summer celebrations, as we return to “normal.”
Texas Statehoustonfoodfinder.com

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys Shutters Brick-and-Mortar in Texas Medical Center

Only about a year and a half after opening, Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys has already closed its location on the first floor of the Medical Towers Building at 6618 Fannin. It was the first brick-and-mortar restaurant that the famous Houston sandwich company had opened in a decade. The last day of business was Friday, June 25.
Irvine, CAFood Network

Following Plant-Based Meat, Taco Bell Is Testing a Vegan Chalupa Shell

As more and more people across the globe embrace plant-based and flexitarian diets, Taco Bell is hoping to provide customers with several tasty vegan and vegetarian options. The popular fast-food chain recently announced that it is currently in the process of testing a new menu item it has dubbed the Naked Chalupa with a Crispy Plant-Based Shell.
RecipesChicago Sun-Times

Menu planner: Instead of a sandwich, try delicious chicken BLT salad

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces. 2 romaine lettuce hearts (12 ounces), torn into bite-size pieces. Heat oven to 475 degrees. Spread 1/4 cup mayonnaise over both sides of bread and lay on baking sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden, flipping halfway through. Let cool 5 minutes, then cut into 1-inch croutons. Meanwhile, cook bacon in 12-inch nonstick skillet on medium-high 5 to 7 minutes or until crisp. Transfer bacon to paper-towel-lined plate and pour off all but 1 tablespoon fat. Pat chicken dry with paper towels; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Heat fat in skillet on medium-high until just smoking. Cook chicken 4 to 6 minutes, stirring often, until browned on all sides; transfer to plate. Whisk remaining mayonnaise and vinegar together in serving bowl. Add tomatoes, lettuce, croutons, bacon and chicken and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.
RecipesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

RECIPE: Chili Crisp Marinated Celery

4 large celery stalks or 3 cups thinly sliced as directed. 3 to 4 tablespoon toasted black or white sesame seeds. Notes: The chili crisp for this recipe is made by Qui Tran of Nudo House. It is available for purchase at both Nudo House locations. • Chili crisp is...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Golden Crab House

Dungeness crab and Maine lobster dishes anchor the menu at this family-style Vietnamese spot. Here you may be tempted to zero in on the roasted garlic crab and garlic noodles, a nod to the longtime popularity of the house specialties at Thanh Long, which is just two miles away in the Outer Sunset. But there are five preparations of crab to consider at Golden Crab House, including a stunning rice-battered and salted egg yolk-washed option. The menu also includes things like Chinese soup dumplings and Vietnamese imperial rolls. And when Dungeness is out of season around here, the restaurant sources from Washington, so you can get your giant crab fix year-round.
Food & Drinkscopykat.com

Bread Machine Cinnamon Rolls Cinnabon Copycat

Cinnabon Bakeries are in malls everywhere, and who makes a better cinnamon roll than they do? Maybe your Grandmother. These bread machine cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting are rich and sinful cinnamon buns that taste like Cinnabon’s. This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from...
RecipesABC News

How to make a fried chicken tender cone for national fried chicken day

Nico Norena, aka The Succulent Bite, shared his creative twist on an American classic -- chicken and waffles. But his version of the crispy chicken tenders are filled inside a waffle cone (yes, like a savory ice cream) and topped with special sauce for a fun, one-handed eating experience. Chicken...
RecipesWinchester Sun

Condley: Savory onion-crusted chicken

2/3 cup Hellmann’s or Best Foods Real Mayonnaise. 8 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 2 lbs.) Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion Soup Mix with bread crumbs in shallow dish; set aside. Toss chicken with Hellmann’s or Best Foods Real Mayonnaise in medium bowl, then...
Mobile, ALmobilebaymag.com

Recipe: Pickled Shrimp

This Pickled Shrimp recipe by Mrs. O.H. Delchamps, Jr. was first published in the Junior League of Mobile’s Recipe Jubilee. It later appeared in our September 1989 issue, and can be found in the first edition of the Bay Appétit cookbook. Pickled Shrimp. 3 pounds fresh shrimp in shells. 3/4...
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Baked Beans With Bacon Recipe

Let's be honest, is there anything that doesn't go with baked beans? According to Love Food, there are a few different theories as to where baked beans originated from. Some people believe that Native American tribes like the "Iroquois, Narragansett, and Penobscot" started this delicious trend, cooking beans with the addition of maple syrup and even venison in some cases. Many others think France is responsible for the dish, evolving from "cassoulet, a slow-cooked stew from southern France." No matter what the case, it's a side dish that easy to love.
RecipesBoston Globe

Recipe: Skewers of jerk chicken kebabs offer fiery heat and warm spices

Jerk spice mix, which comes from Jamaica, blends the heat of peppers like habaneros and Scotch Bonnets with the warmth of baking spices. It's often used as a dry or wet marinade for chicken or pork. Traditionally, the meat is cooked over an open fire made of wood from the allspice bush, which seasons the meat as it cooks it. Lacking allspice wood, some cooks toss cinnamon sticks and whole allspice berries onto the coals or wood fire (if it seems like a hassle, skip this step). For moist, fiery skewers, use boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Combat the heat with ice-cold beer.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Crab Tagliatelle

Giant – 3209 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago, IL 60647. Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar – 2165 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60647. To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, Giant will host a weeklong fundraiser at the restaurant in September, spotlighting a different organization each night whose mission they believe in. Giant will donate the proceeds from sales each night to the designated charity and raise funds online as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy