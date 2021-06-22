The Indy Endorsement: The Soft-Shell Crab Po’ Boy at the Southern Belle Café

Dungeness crab and Maine lobster dishes anchor the menu at this family-style Vietnamese spot. Here you may be tempted to zero in on the roasted garlic crab and garlic noodles, a nod to the longtime popularity of the house specialties at Thanh Long, which is just two miles away in the Outer Sunset. But there are five preparations of crab to consider at Golden Crab House, including a stunning rice-battered and salted egg yolk-washed option. The menu also includes things like Chinese soup dumplings and Vietnamese imperial rolls. And when Dungeness is out of season around here, the restaurant sources from Washington, so you can get your giant crab fix year-round.