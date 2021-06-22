CSUDH University Art Gallery and PRAXIS Program

California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) is embedded in the South Los Angeles community, with a long history of reaching out to underserved populations. It is currently one of the most diverse public university campuses in the United States, and in 2020 it was ranked by Hispanic Outlook as one of the Top 100 Schools for Hispanic Students (25th rank for Bachelor’s Degrees and 54th rank for Master’s), as well as the 35th University with highest enrollment of Hispanic students in the nation. CSUDH serves many students who are the first in their families to attend college, and it was ranked 10th in CollegeNet’s national Social Mobility Index in 2020.