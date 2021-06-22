Cancel
Judge Strikes Down 24-Hour Abortion Waiting Period; Iowa Governor Plans To Appeal

By Iowa Public Radio
iowapublicradio.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Johnson County District Court judge has permanently blocked a 24-hour abortion waiting period law from being enforced in Iowa, about a year after Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Iowa launched a legal challenge. Republicans in the Iowa Legislature passed the law last June, which requires a person seeking...

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she's "confident" the new majority on Iowa's Supreme Court will overturn a 2018 ruling that upheld abortion rights. The court ruled a 72-hour waiting period for an abortion violated the due process and equal protection clauses of Iowa's constitution, but in the three and a half years since that ruling, Reynolds has appointed four of the court's seven members. She is appealing this week's district court decision that a 24-hour waiting period for abortions is unconstitutional. Reynold said today (Wednesday), " I absolutely don't agree with that decision and that's what the process is for and so we will be appealing that decision." Reynolds added, "we're pretty confident that we can get the outcome that we're looking for." Some Republicans are hoping the legal dispute over a 24-hour waiting period for abortions in Iowa could be appealed all the way to the U-S Supreme Court and be the means by which Roe v Wade is overturned.
