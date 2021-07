When is the last time you cleaned your lampshades? When is the last time it occurred to you that lampshades even need to be cleaned? But they do. Some lampshades are made of paper, others cloth, and still others a stiff plastic, and cleaning them is probably not on your weekly to-do list (especially if you have no idea how to spot clean a cloth lampshade). However, they are hardly impervious to dirt, and at the very least can get pretty dusty, so cleaning them is essential to keeping the light in your space shining bright. Here are the best ways to clean different types of lampshades, and keep them clean for longer.