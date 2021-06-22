Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Keep the signal strong wherever you are with TP-Link's Wi-Fi router on sale for $80

By John Levite
windowscentral.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss out on your chance to upgrade your router during Amazon's Prime Day. We're seeing some really good prices on very powerful routers even from non-Amazon retailers as they contribute sales events of their own. The TP-Link Archer C2300 dual-band Wi-Fi router, for example, has dropped to $79.98 at Walmart. This was briefly on sale at Amazon but has since sold out. The $80 price matches the renewed price for this monitor even though it's brand new. That's always a good sign. It normally goes for $120 and has never dropped this low before.

www.windowscentral.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tp Link#Routers#Non Amazon#C2300#Mbps#Rangeboost#Beamforming#Mu Mimo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Walmart it might be a mistake

Nothing fills out your home theater system like a giant TV, and these 4K TV deals give you some beauties to choose from. And right now, at Walmart, you can get a massive 75-inch Hisense 4K H65 Series Smart Android TV for only $768. That’s an incredible $832 off its regular price of $1,600, or more than half off. There’s no better time to invest in the centerpiece of what will soon be the best home theater on the block. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal, for a limited time only, at Walmart.
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

Don't miss out on these TV deals from Walmart's Deals for Days sale — you'll still find major discounts from LG, Samsung, and more

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. As the big retailers go to war on prices during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale event, we're seeing some tempting discounts from competing events like Walmart's Deals for Days. The big sale has another day to go, but some of the best TV deals will likely sell out. You can find discounts on TVs from LG, Samsung, TCL, and more.
NFLGamespot

Best Buy Dads & Grads Weekend Sale: 82-Inch 4K TV, iMac, Laptops, And More Great Deals

If you're looking for a gift for the recent graduate in your life or for Father's Day, Best Buy's appropriately titled Dads and Grads sale is live now with deals on Lenovo laptops, 4K TVs, noise-canceling headphones, Samsung smartphones, and more. The Grads and Dads sale only runs through Sunday, June 13, so you'll have to make your decisions fairly quickly.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Someone is probably getting fired for this 65-inch QLED 4K TV deal

Fired? Well, maybe not, but seriously, how else can you explain this amazing Prime Day deal we found at Walmart for a 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED TV? It’s been reduced to $698 from $1,200 and while I’m no math wiz (trust me) I just don’t see how Walmart can still be making money at this price.
InternetCNET

Slow Wi-Fi could mean your provider is throttling your internet. Here's how to tell

Slow internet is even more apparent now that more and more people are spending more and more time at home. And since the 2019 Supreme Court decision to decline to hear an appeal on net neutrality, ISPs can still legally throttle your internet, limiting your broadband if you're streaming more YouTube or Hulu than they want and providing slower connections to websites owned by their competitors.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Wi-Fi mesh router will keep your kids safe at all times

The majority of us use a Wi-Fi router to connect to the internet throughout our home, but far too many of us continue to use an ageing device that lacks modern-day features that are genuinely useful in our day-to-day lives. That’s not a smart idea if you want to get the best from your ISP’s connection speeds and you want the finest security features for your home. When figuring out how to buy a Wi-Fi router, one of the best options these days is a mesh router such as the Gryphon Parental Control Router & Mesh WiFi System. Able to extend your network across even a large home, and with plenty of great features, it’s ideal for tech-savvy folks and novices alike.
ScienceCSO

Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E — The wireless paradigm shift made easy with cloud

While Wi-Fi 6 is rapidly delivering value for enterprise organizations worldwide, the new announcement of Wi-Fi 6E and its new superhighway for congestion-free traffic management (unlocked 6 GHz channels) should have every network manager reviewing the technology for their roadmap. Join this online workshop for all you need to know,...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Can you upgrade your devices to Wi-Fi 6E?

Best answer: No, not yet. Android phones will not be updated to support 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E unless they ship with support. Some PC expansion cards are available, but neither Windows 10 nor MacOS support 6GHz bands yet. Stick with Wi-Fi 6 for now. Wi-Fi 6 is high-speed, with some routers...
Computersjohnnyjet.com

Eero Delivers Better, Stronger Wi-Fi at Home

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Disclosure, visit this page.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Google Pushes New M89 Update To Nest Wi-Fi And To Nest Displays

Google has just sent out a new update to its Nest smart displays and Nest Wi-Fi devices. The new OTA will bring some useful and iteresting changes to the devices. This news was spotted by 9To5Google. The Nest Smart Displays will gain more ‘preferred’ video conferencing patforms. Last November, the...
Technologyarkvalleyvoice.com

Century Link Users Experiencing Wi-fi Outage

On June 24, many Chaffee County residents may have noticed their Wi-Fi not working. According to the service provider CenturyLink, the area is experiencing a service outage. As of 11:17 a.m. on June 25, the outage duration was 20 hours and 27 minutes. The expected restoration time is 4:00 p.m....
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

WBA Completes PoC Trial of OpenRoaming Over In-Home Wi-Fi

The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) on Thursday announced the world’s first completion of a successful proof-of-concept trial to automatically onboard Wi-Fi client devices to a residential Wi-Fi 6 network, paving the way for the rollout of WBA OpenRoaming across in-home Wi-Fi and wide-area wireless broadband networks. The trial, which was...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

iRobot Braava jet m6 smart Wi-Fi robot mop has a Precision Jet Spray that mops like you

Choose a robot mop that keeps your floors sparkling with the iRobot Braava jet m6 smart Wi-Fi robot mop. Its Precision Jet Spray feature takes care of sticky messes and grease. And the Maximized-Edge Design gets into corners. What’s more, this smart home gadget works well in larger spaces and multiple rooms. You’ll love that it navigates on its own and cleans hardwood, tile, and stone. In fact, this robot mop has real smarts with its vSLAM navigation. Even better, the Braava jet m6 learns from your cleaning habits and suggests schedules tailored to your routine. Moreover, Imprint Smart Mapping lets it tell the difference between your living room and kitchen. Also, with Keep Out Zones, you can prevent this robot from cleaning certain areas and going near objects. Finally, it works via voice command and can team up with select Roomba vacuums to clean in sequence.
TV & VideosPosted by
Android Police

Netflix now lets you start watching stuff while it's partially downloaded in case the Wi-Fi cuts o—

We've all been there, frantically downloading media just before the signal cuts off, you get out of Wi-Fi range, or the plane starts taxiing out from the gate. And it's a bummer if your download doesn't finish in time. Thankfully, if it's a Netflix download that gets interrupted, now you'll still be able to watch at least part of it next time that happens.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Today’s best deals: Free Disney+, $11 air fryer cheat sheet, Alexa in your car for $20, $31 cooling blanket, $20 Wi-Fi extender, more

We hope all of our readers had a great July 4th weekend! We also hope you have the day off on Monday, so you can take it easy and recover. Of course, deals never take the day off, and neither do we. That’s especially true today because there are some phenomenal last-minute sales out there right now! Here are some highlights: Amazon’s Echo Auto, which adds hands-free Alexa to your car, for $19.99 instead of $50 when you get a refurb A new all-time low price for the latest Nest Thermostat ($12 cheaper than Prime Day!) The MyQ smart garage door opener at...
ElectronicsPosted by
CNN

The best mesh Wi-Fi routers of 2021

As the amount of devices under your roof continues to tick up — phones, tablets, cameras, TVs, computers, game consoles, e-readers and smart appliances — a router that can handle all sorts of connections at once is all too important. Your best bet to ensure optimal performance: a mesh Wi-Fi router, which instead of utilizing a single router is composed of a main router along with multiple nodes you can place throughout your home to effectively eliminate dead zones and improve wireless internet speeds.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer for Philips Hue Smart Bulbs

Lutron Aurora smart bulb dimmer is designed to bring you more flexible adjustment for the combo of paddle switches and Philips Hue smart bulbs. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The Aurora smart bulb switch measures 1.54 x 1.54 x 0.75 inches and weighs 3.24 ounces. As shown...
Electronicsgizmochina.com

ZTE’s new Android TV set top box has Wi-Fi 6 and supports 4K output

ZTE has announced a new streaming box powered by Android TV at the ongoing Mobile World Congress tech show. The device also supports Wi-Fi 6. The ZTE ZXV10 B8655V6-H has a square design with sharp corners and an LED in front that lights up when the device is on. The addition of Wi-Fi 6 allows for faster speeds with low-latency and less interference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy