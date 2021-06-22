Keep the signal strong wherever you are with TP-Link's Wi-Fi router on sale for $80
Don't miss out on your chance to upgrade your router during Amazon's Prime Day. We're seeing some really good prices on very powerful routers even from non-Amazon retailers as they contribute sales events of their own. The TP-Link Archer C2300 dual-band Wi-Fi router, for example, has dropped to $79.98 at Walmart. This was briefly on sale at Amazon but has since sold out. The $80 price matches the renewed price for this monitor even though it's brand new. That's always a good sign. It normally goes for $120 and has never dropped this low before.www.windowscentral.com