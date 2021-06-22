Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston police rescue kitten thrown onto freeway

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HddEs_0acQX3gw00

HOUSTON — A Houston constable rescued a kitten that was thrown onto a freeway, authorities said in a social media post.

According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a driver threw the kitten onto the main lanes near the North Sam Houston Parkway and the Beltway, KPRC reported.

According to the post, Lt. Dimitrios Fragkias was able to find the kitten, which was still on the main lanes of the highway, and rescue it.

“The kitten is now in great hands and deputies will be working on finding it a home,” Herman said in the Facebook post.

Herman did not reveal any information about the driver who threw the animal onto the highway, or whether that person had been detained, KPRC reported.

Herman said the cat was doing all right and will be looking for a new home soon, the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
49K+
Followers
53K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Houston, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police#Police Rescue#Kitten#Kprc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Bartlett, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Autopsy shows Bartlett teen died of malnutrition

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Autopsy results show a Bartlett teenager who was forced to live in a garage with his younger sister died of malnutrition. Police found the 14-year-old-boy dead on the living room floor in January of 2020. In June, eight of his family members were indicted for murder stemming...
Indiana StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indiana police officer was fatally shot outside a federal office building in Terre Haute, authorities said Wednesday. The shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. EDT, according to Terre Haute Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Adamson. The officer, whose name has not been released pending notification of family, was shot at the federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse, the Tribune-Star of Terre Haute reported.
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

76 kids shot during first half of year in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The frustration with this violence against children doesn’t stop with activists. Trauma doctors said they are fed up, tired of seeing children shot, struggling to survive, some even dying. “It’s getting extremely frustrating that we have to keep having to have this conversation,” said Dr. Regan Williams,...
Oxford, MSPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

71-year-old arrested on fourth DUI charge, sheriff says

OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi man was arrested on a fourth DUI charge Monday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said. On Monday, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested 71-year-old Hubbard Vinson of Oxford for DUI 4th. Deputies said they received a call about a reckless driver. They conducted...
AccidentsPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Dubai explosion caused by ship fire, authorities report

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — A container ship anchored at Dubai's huge port caught fire late Wednesday Thursday, the emirate's media office reported, causing an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. The Twitter post from Dubai's state-run media office said that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy