Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scientists develop solar energy collectors grown from seeds

By Rice University
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQeUP_0acQWaQv00
Credit: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University.

Engineers create seeds for growing near-perfect 2D perovskite crystals.

Rice University engineers have created microscopic seeds for growing remarkably uniform 2D perovskite crystals that are both stable and highly efficient at harvesting electricity from sunlight.

Halide perovskites are organic materials made from abundant, inexpensive ingredients, and Rice’s seeded growth method addresses both performance and production issues that have held back halide perovskite photovoltaic technology.

In a study published in Advanced Materials, chemical engineers from Rice’s Brown School of Engineering describe how to make the seeds and use them to grow homogenous thin films, highly sought materials comprised of uniformly thick layers.

In laboratory tests, photovoltaic devices made from the films proved both efficient and reliable, a previously problematic combination for devices made from either 3D or 2D perovskites.

“We’ve come up with a method where you can really tailor the properties of the macroscopic films by first tailoring what you put into solution,” said study co-author Aditya Mohite, an associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and of materials science and nanoengineering at Rice.

“You can arrive at something that is very homogeneous in its size and properties, and that leads to higher efficiency.

We got almost state-of-the-art device efficiency for the 2D case of 17%, and that was without optimization. We think we can improve on that in several ways.”

Mohite said achieving homogenous films of 2D perovskites has been a huge challenge in the halide perovskite photovoltaic research community, which has grown tremendously over the past decade.

“Homogeneous films are expected to lead to optoelectronic devices with both high efficiency and technologically relevant stability,” he said.

Rice’s seed-grown, high-efficiency photovoltaic films proved quite stable, preserving more than 97% of their peak efficiency after 800 hours under illumination without any thermal management.

In previous research, 3D halide perovskite photovoltaic devices have been highly efficient but prone to rapid degradation, and 2D devices have lacked efficiency but were highly stable.

The Rice study also details the seeded growth process—a method that is within the reach of many labs, said study co-author Amanda Marciel, a William Marsh Rice Trustee Chair and assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Rice.

“I think people are going to pick up this paper and say, “Oh. I’m going to start doing this,'” Marciel said. “It’s a really nice processing paper that goes into depth in a way that hasn’t really been done before.”

The name perovskite refers both to a specific mineral discovered in Russia in 1839 and to any compound with the crystal structure of that mineral.

For example, halide perovskites can be made by mixing lead, tin and other metals with bromide or iodide salts.

Research interest in halide perovskites skyrocketed after their potential for high-efficiency photovoltaics was demonstrated in 2012.

Mohite, who joined Rice in 2018, has researched halide perovskite photovoltaics for more than five years, especially 2D perovskites—flat, almost atomically thin forms of the material that are more stable than their thicker cousins due to an inherent moisture resistance.

Mohite credited study co-lead author Siraj Sidhik, a Ph.D. student in his lab, with the idea of pursuing seeded growth.

“The idea that a memory or history—a genetic sort of seed—can dictate material properties is a powerful concept in materials science,” Mohite said.

“A lot of templating works like this. If you want to grow a single crystal of diamond or silicon, for example, you need a seed of a single crystal that can serve as template.”

While seeded growth has often been demonstrated for inorganic crystals and other processes, Mohite said this is the first time it’s been shown in organic 2D perovskites.

The process for growing 2D perovskite films from seeds is identical in several respects to the classical process of growing such films.

In the traditional method, precursor chemicals are measured out like the ingredients in a kitchen—X parts of ingredient A, Y parts of ingredient B, and so on—and these are dissolved in a liquid solvent.

The resulting solution is spread onto a flat surface via spin-coating, a widely used technique that relies on centrifugal force to evenly spread liquids across a rapidly spun disk. As the solvent dissolves, the mixed ingredients crystalize in a thin film.

Mohite’s group has made 2D perovskite films in this manner for years, and though the films appear perfectly flat to the naked eye, they are uneven at the nanometer scale. In some places, the film may be a single crystal in thickness, and in other places, several crystals thick.

“You end up getting something that is completely polydisperse, and when the size changes, the energy landscape changes as well,” Mohite said. “What that means for a photovoltaic device is inefficiency, because you lose energy to scattering when charges encounter a barrier before they can reach an electrical contact.”

In the seeded growth method, seeds are made by slow-growing a uniform 2D crystal and grinding it into a powder, which is dissolved into solvent instead of the individual precursors.

The seeds contain the same ratio of ingredients as the classical recipe, and the resulting solution is spin-coated onto disks exactly as it would be in the original method.

The evaporation and crystallization steps are also identical. But the seeded solution yields films with a homogeneous, uniform surface, much like that of the material from which the seeds were ground.

When Sidhik initially succeeded with the approach, it wasn’t immediately clear why it produced better films.

Fortunately, Mohite’s lab adjoins Marciel’s, and while she and her student, co-lead author Mohammad Samani, had not previously worked with perovskites, they did have the perfect tool for finding and studying any bits of undissolved seeds that might be templating the homogeneous films.

“We could track that nucleation and growth using light-scattering techniques in my group that we typically use to measure sizes of polymers in solution,” Marciel said.

“That’s how the collaboration came to be. We’re neighbors in the lab, and we were talking about this, and I was like, “Hey, I’ve got this piece of equipment. Let’s see how big these seeds are and if we can track them over time, using the same tools we use in polymer science.'”

The tool was dynamic light scattering, a mainstay technique in Marciel’s group. It revealed that solutions reached an equilibrium state under certain conditions, allowing a portion of some seeds to remain undissolved in solution.

The research showed those bits of seed retained the “memory” of the perfectly uniform slow-grown crystal from which they were ground, and Samani and Marciel found they could track the nucleation process that would eventually allow the seeds to produce homogeneous thin films.

Mohite said the collaboration produced something that is often attempted and rarely achieved in nanomaterials research—a self-assembly method to make macroscopic materials that live up to the promise of the individual nanoparticles of which they are composed.

“This is really the bane of nanomaterials technology,” Mohite said. “At an individual, single element level, you have wonderful properties that are orders of magnitude better than anything else, but when you try to put them together into something macroscopic and useful, like a film, those properties just kind of go away because you cannot make something homogeneous, with just those properties that you want.

“We haven’t yet done experiments on other systems, but the success with perovskites begs the question of whether this type of seeded approach might work in other systems as well,” he said.

Written by Jade Boyd.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Technology#Energy Management#Solar Photovoltaics#Energy Systems#Rice University#Advanced Materials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists develop a sweat-proof electronic skin

MIT engineers and researchers in South Korea have developed a sweat-proof “electronic skin” — a conformable, sensor-embedded sticky patch that monitors a person’s health without malfunctioning or peeling away, even when a wearer is perspiring. The patch is patterned with artificial sweat ducts, similar to pores in human skin, that...
Astronomyfox10phoenix.com

'Mega comet' discovered flying into solar system: scientists

Astronomers have reportedly discovered that a large object moving from the outer reaches of the solar system will approach as close as Saturn's orbit in the next decade. The comet, known as 2014 UN271, was first discovered by the Dark Energy Survey (DES) – an international collaborative project started in 2013 that is listed as working at Chile's Victor Blanco Telescope and was founded with the purpose of mapping galaxies, detecting supernovae and uncovering mysteries about dark energy.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Producing methane for energy in underground repositories using solar energy

During the winter months, renewable energy is in short supply throughout Europe. An international project is now considering an unconventional solution: Renewable hydrogen and carbon dioxide are pumped into the ground together, where naturally occurring microorganisms convert the two substances into methane, the main component of natural gas. Underground Sun...
CancerNewswise

Scientists Develop a Tuberculosis-Diagnosing Sticker Patch

Newswise — Technion scientists have demonstrated a novel means of diagnosing tuberculosis by means of a sticker patch that catches compounds released by the skin. Using an artificial intelligence (AI) analysis of these compounds, the scientists were able to provide a quick, non-invasive diagnosis. In future implementations, the group plans to integrate the sensors into the patch and use a smartphone to read its results.
Engineeringsdbn.org

Research Scientist Technology Development | Immunoscape

ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells. Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/. Key responsibilities – Research Scientist Technology Development. ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual with outstanding immunology background to...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Scientists Develop Vaccine to Protect Cattle from Johne’s Disease

Scientists with the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) have developed a new experimental vaccine to protect cattle from the bacterium that causes Johne’s disease. The disease is a chronic intestinal disorder that can cause diarrhea, weight loss, poor health and sometimes death in cattle. In the U.S. Johne’s disease is most...
Energy Industryecowatch.com

Solar Energy Pros and Cons: Is Going Solar Right for You?

As more and more homeowners make the switch to solar power, you may be considering putting panels on your own roof. But before you purchase a home solar system, you should consider the major solar energy pros and cons. Of course, using the sun as an energy source can reduce...
Cancerhealththoroughfare.com

Lab-Grown Cancer Cells Developed Different From Human Ones, Study Shows

In the search for advanced cancer treatments and the intense work towards a possible cure for the deadly disease, the study for cancer cells grown in culture dishes is vital, but late research revealed some considerable genetic differences between the lab-grown cells and those that can be found in the human body.
Austin, TXCultural Compass

Solar Power Innovator Named Director of Energy Institute

Korgel succeeds Varun Rai, associate dean of research at the LBJ School of Public Affairs, who has served as the institute’s director since 2019. A nanomaterials scientist and member of the National Academy of Engineering, Korgel examines problems in energy storage, chemical transformations, energy harvesting and conversion, and medicine. “Professor...
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Scientists develop state-of-the-art subsea holographic camera

Scientists at the University of Aberdeen have developed one of the most advanced subsea holographic cameras in the world, capable of rapid 3D imaging of marine organisms and microparticles. The weeHoloCam is the most compact device of its type, as well as the fastest in terms of image processing time.
EngineeringPhys.org

Scientists design 3D-grown material that could speed up production of new technologies for smart buildings and robotics

Crystallization is one of the most fundamental processes found in nature—and it's what gives minerals, gems, metals, and even proteins their structure. In the past couple of decades, scientists have tried to uncover how natural crystals self-assemble and grow—and their pioneering work has led to some exciting new technologies—from the quantum dots behind colorful QLED TV displays, to peptoids, a protein-mimic that has inspired dozens of biotech breakthroughs.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

C-Crete Technologies Awarded $1.5 Million From ARPA-E To Develop Novel Insulating Systems For Energy Infrastructure

HOUSTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C-Crete Technologies has been awarded $1.5M from the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) to develop and commercialize nanotechnology-enabled fluids for large power transformers (LPTs) with the goal of doubling the lifetime of this highly expensive equipment. The 100- to 400-ton LPTs, which cost millions of dollars to manufacture, prepare electricity for transmission from a generating plant to end users.
ElectronicsThe Guardian

Scientists develop wireless pacemaker that dissolves in body

A wireless pacemaker that can dissolve in the body has been created for patients who need only temporary help to regulate their heartbeat. Since the first pacemaker was implanted in 1958, millions of people have benefited from the devices. According to the national audit for cardiac rhythm management, 32,902 pacemakers were implanted for the first time in the UK in the year 2018-19 alone.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Mouse embryo is grown in a lab from stem cells and features beating heart and nervous system in breakthrough that could help scientists eventually grow organs for human transplants

A mouse embryo developed from stems cells has a beating heart and is starting to develop muscles, a gut and nervous system while it grows inside a lab at the University of Virginia. Scientists sparked development of the cells by weaving the different types together, allowing it to become 'the...
AstronomyDiscover Mag

Solar-Powered Moon Rovers Will Help Scientists Seek Lunar Ice

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander will carry the solar-powered CubeRover onto the moon's surface. (Photo courtesy of Astrobotic) Scientists have long tested solar energy in space, but it may soon arrive on the moon — in the form of rovers equipped with solar panels. On unmanned moon missions, these petite robotic vehicles will test the limits of how humans power their explorations, navigate the moon’s surface, and create potential human habitats far from home.
Astronomynanowerk.com

Scientists propose source of unexplained solar jets

(Nanowerk News) Nothing seems more familiar than the sun in the sky. But mysterious swirls, jets, and flashes of powerful light that scientists cannot explain occur in the sun’s outer atmosphere all the time. Now, researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have gained insight into these puzzling phenomena.

Comments / 0

Community Policy