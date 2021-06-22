Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antelope The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Neligh, or 31 miles west of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Oakdale around 620 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Elgin. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH