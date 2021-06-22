Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Northeastern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Eastern Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Northwestern Ida County in west central Iowa * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Remsen, or 8 miles southeast of Le Mars, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kingsley around 625 PM CDT. Pierson around 635 PM CDT. Correctionville, Quimby and Washta around 645 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Oyens. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH