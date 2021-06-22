Cancel
Boone County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Greene, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Greene; Webster The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene County in west central Iowa Southwestern Webster County in central Iowa Southeastern Calhoun County in west central Iowa Northwestern Boone County in central Iowa Northeastern Carroll County in west central Iowa * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Gowrie, or 13 miles southeast of Rockwell City, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Jefferson around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ogden. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
