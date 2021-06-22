Cancel
Brazoria County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Harris by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Harris SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northern Pearland, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pearland, Greater Hobby Area, Brookside Village, South Acres / Crestmont Park, Minnetex, Central Southwest, South Main, Sunnyside, NRG Park and Fort Bend Houston.

alerts.weather.gov
