Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Austin backs change in military sex assault prosecution

By Associated Press
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pNGl_0acQWKVP00
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pledged to work with Congress to make the changes. | Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, for the first time, said Tuesday he will support long-debated changes to the military justice system that would remove decisions on prosecuting sexual assault cases from military commanders.

In a statement, obtained by The Associated Press, Austin said he supports taking those sexual assault and related crimes away from the chain of command, and let independent military lawyers handle them. The Pentagon has long resisted such a change, but Austin and other senior leaders are slowly acknowledging that the military has failed to make progress against sexual assault, and some changes are needed.

Austin pledged to work with Congress to make the changes, saying they will give the department “real opportunities to finally end the scourge of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military.”

The statement came a day before Austin testifies to the House Armed Services Committee amid escalating pressure from Congress to take concrete steps to address sexual assault. Austin’s memo, however, does not express any view on legislation that would make broader changes to the military justice system and require that independent lawyers handle all major crimes.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has the support of 66 senators for a bill that would have independent prosecutors handle felonies that call for more than a year in prison. But other key lawmakers and leaders of the military services have balked at including all major crimes, saying stripping control of all crimes from commanders could hurt military readiness, erode command authority, and require far more time and resources.

Until now, Austin has said publicly that he was open to changes recommended by an independent review commission that he appointed to take a look at sexual assault and harassment in the military. The panel said sexual assault, sexual misconduct, domestic violence, stalking, retaliation, child sexual assault and the wrongful distribution of photos should be removed from the chain of command.

In the statement, Austin said he supports including those additional crimes because there is a strong correlation between them and the prevalence of sexual assault. According to a defense official, Austin has reservations about the more expansive change outlined in Gillibrand’s bill, similar to those expressed by his senior leaders. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

In recent weeks military service secretaries and chiefs, in memos to Austin and letters to Capitol Hill, said they were wary about the sexual assault change, and laid out greater reservations on more broadly revamping the military justice system.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said removing commanders from prosecution decisions “may have an adverse effect on readiness, mission accomplishment, good order and discipline, justice, unit cohesion, trust, and loyalty between commanders and those they lead.”

In a letter to Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma, ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Milley acknowledged the military hasn’t made sufficient progress in combating sexual assault. He has repeatedly said, though, he’s open to the sexual assault change.

In a recent interview with the AP, Gillibrand said the wider change is necessary to combat racial injustice within the military, where studies have found that Black people are more likely to be investigated and arrested for misconduct.

The independent review panel on Monday presented Austin with an expansive set of recommendations to combat sexual assault in the military, including prevention, command climate, victim care and support.

“Generally they appear strong and well-grounded,” Austin said in his statement. “I have directed my staff to do a detailed assessment and implementation plan for my review and approval.”

Austin said he will present his recommendations to President Joe Biden in the coming days. But he also noted that the changes will require additional personnel, funding and authorities. The ones that can be done under existing authority will be give priority, he said, and other changes may take more time and will need help from Congress.

“As I made clear on my first full day in office, this is a leadership issue. And we will lead,” he said. “Our people depend upon it. They deserve nothing less.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
90K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Military Personnel#Military Justice#Sex#Defense#Congress#Ap Photo#The Associated Press#Pentagon#Capitol Hill#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPOLITICO

Looking ahead to the next JEDI showdown

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories.Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Stoic or scorched-earth? McCarthy’s Jan. 6 choice

MCCARTHY’S IDENTITY CRISIS MOMENT: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will soon have to decide which of his five members he’ll tap for the House Democrats’ high-profile investigation into Jan. 6 riots. So, will McCarthy (R-Calif.) go the rabble-rouser route, or will he pick steady voices who can go head-to-head with Democrats?
Charleston, WVMySanAntonio

Judge asked to dismiss lawsuit over WVa transgender ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s new law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle schools, high schools and colleges. Education and athletic officials said in court documents filed last week that they can’t...
POTUSPOLITICO

Russia messing with Biden on two fronts

Haitian President assassinated, per interim prime minister: According to a statement from Haiti’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his home overnight, in an attack that left his wife injured. 👀 One reason to appoint more career diplomats as Ambassadors: it might stop them quitting,...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump family drama: 45 facing criminal probe as Ivanka dodges Cohen

Citizen Donald Trump announced what he calls a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, alleging he has been "wrongfully censored." While legal experts don't think the suit will hold up, Trump is already fundraising off of the lawsuit. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray and The Nation's Joan Walsh to discuss why the suit is likely just for show and the latest in the Trump Organization criminal probe.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Gene Sperling is THAT guy in the White House

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. It’s hard for a White House meeting with GENE SPERLING to end without a lengthy war...
Indiana StateVincennes Sun Commercial

Judge rules to allow Indiana governor to sue over emergency law

(The Center Square) – A judge ruled Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb can proceed with a lawsuit challenging a new state law he believes gives legislators too much power during public health emergencies. Marion County Superior Court Judge Patrick Dietrick rejected claims by Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita that only he...
Alamo, TXPOLITICO

The culture wars invade the Alamo

HOW TO REMEMBER THE ALAMO — The Alamo’s halo extends far beyond the San Antonio square it occupies. For many Americans, the historic site is a symbol of the virtuousness of fighting in a righteous, losing cause. Texas politicians have long debated how to depict the 1836 battle in which Davy Crockett and a handful of Texas legends unsuccessfully tried to defend the outpost against the Mexican army. But a new book has made the argument more urgent, especially because it’s being released at a time when the GOP has been fighting progressive attempts to incorporate racial reckoning into American history curriculums.

Comments / 0

Community Policy