Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Black-led organizations awarded $1M to tackle systemic racism

By Evely Forte
Posted by 
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Miami Foundation grants funding to 19 South Florida groups that address socio-economic inequalities and systemic racism in the Greater Miami area.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
South Florida Business Journal

South Florida Business Journal

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Systemic Racism#Inequalities#Miami Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy