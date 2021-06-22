Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Final Three Revealed

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This seems to be the first season in quite a while that fans are headed into week four without a winner spoiled by Reality Steve. It took a bit to get the final four nailed now. He finally spilled the tea on that and now today he dished out the final three. He also so he has a pretty good clue as to who the chosen one is. Steve said he may reveal that next week if he gets solid confirmation. So, what did he have to say today? Warning! Spoilers Ahead!

www.tvshowsace.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hersey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Katiethurston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosJezebel

The Men Are Running The Bachelorette House

For the second time this season, the men in the Bachelorette house have decided by consensus that one of their own must be put out to pasture. This week’s victim is Thomas—or, as he’s been dubbed by the Bachelor Nation Twittersphere, Thom-mess. While it truly does not matter who goes home at this point because Katie doesn’t seem to be attracted to any of her options, the men are wielding a little too much power for a show called The Bachelorette, not The Bachelorette’s Suitors.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Let's Unpack All The Drama That Led To Thomas' Bachelorette Elimination

Well, Thomas Jacobs definitely won’t be the next Bachelor. He became a *controversial* Bachelorette contestant after a Week 3 group date during which he admitted he’d come on the show with the goal of growing his platform and had thought about becoming the Bachelor. During Week 4 of The Bachelorette, Katie sent Thomas home, and she made it very clear why.
TV & VideosABC7 Chicago

The most brutal rose ceremony dumping ever; Blake Moynes joins 'The Bachelorette'

NEW YORK -- This week began with the men of the house vs. Thomas on "The Bachelorette." They are on a campaign to get rid of him after he said one of his thoughts in coming on the show was that he could be the next "Bachelor." Quartney tried to tell Thomas that he's digging the hole deeper and deeper with dishonesty. The right reasons police are out in force.
RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are Engaged Again 6 Months After Breakup

Watch: "Bachelorette" Stars Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Split. It sounds like everything's coming up roses again for Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. Nearly six months since their split made headlines, the former Bachelorette lead and the contestant who won her heart are once again a fully fledged couple—ring included. "They are engaged again, but a second proposal did not happen," a source close to Clare told E! News. "Clare has been wearing her ring for months and put it back on once Dale stepped up and they decided to give their relationship another shot."
TV ShowsPosted by
Distractify

Will 'The Bachelorette' Season 17's Thomas Jacobs Be Out the Door Soon? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. What’s a season of The Bachelorette without some drama? Over the years, viewers watched as beautiful and eligible women put their hearts on the line to find true love. And with a pick of professional men from various fields, it can be hard for a season lead to navigate through them all — especially when some of the contestants are not being truthful.
Celebritiesabc11.com

'Bachelorette" Katie's 1-on-1 date has her starting to fall for a single dad

NEW YORK -- This week, we return to the drama that Karl created just before Katie was about to enter another rose ceremony. Karl had said multiple people were on "The Bachelorette" for the wrong reasons and it made Katie cry. She gathered herself, and told the guys she wasn't going to give anyone any more time at the cocktail party, she just wanted to go straight to the rose ceremony. Greg, who already has a rose, went to console Katie. She seemed to really appreciate him and shared her fears. She has limited time and doesn't want to pick someone who isn't truly there for her.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

The Bachelorette recap: Fans in shock as Thomas makes surprise admission

Bachelor Nation was left in shock on Monday after Thomas Jacobs admitted to having ulterior motives for coming on the show - and the house turned on Karl Smith. As the third episode kicked off, the show returned the cocktail party Katie Thurston was hosting and where Karl had made his shocking claims that he felt many of the men in the house were not on the show for the "right reasons."
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Andrew Spencer: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Hunk Related To A ‘BiP’ Alum

Andrew Spencer is one of the dreamy hunks competing for Katie Thurston’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Here are 5 key things to know about this frontrunner. Andrew Spencer, 26, is already one of the standout suitors of The Bachelorette season 17, and we’re not even halfway through the season yet. He’s looking for love just like Katie. From the get-go, Andrew S. established a solid connection with Katie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy