Meridian, MS

Back & forth cold front means rain, then no rain, then more rain

By Stephen Bowers
WTOK-TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re drying out and warming up for Wednesday, but the weather for the rest of this week will be shifty with some ups and downs and even some rain. Clouds are thinning and clearing from north to south behind that cold front. This evening will become mostly clear. We’ll cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Clouds could begin increase a bit around sunrise. The low temperature will be near 63 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with a small chance for a one or two stray showers or thunderstorms. Most areas will stay dry. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees.

www.wtok.com
City
Meridian, MS
Warming Up, Temperature, Warm Front, Thunderstorms
