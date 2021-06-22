Reading Roundup: Early Summer 2021

Ahh, summer reading. Whether you’re reminiscing about the years you were eligible for the Book It! program or your childhood adventures at your local library, there was no better time to be a reader as a kid than when school let out for summer. I miss having endless hours and days to fill with whatever I wanted (reading, books, maybe a swim, and then more reading). Last summer I discovered that my library had a summer reading program for adults and obtained a certificate that declared me “Reading Royalty” (as if there was any doubt). Of course, you don’t have to be off from school for the summer to enjoy some summer reading. Summer reading is for everyone and so is this list of summer reading supplies. Perhaps you’re in the market for something to help a child in your life keep track of the books they’ve read. Maybe you really want a shirt that lets everyone on the beach know that you’re busy reading and that you do not want to play frisbee (is that just my family?). Whatever the case, we’ve got summer reading supplies that you can take from the library to the pool and everywhere in between this summer.