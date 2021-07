News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire a claims package (the "Purchased Assets"), along with related permits and technical data, contiguous with the Company's flagship Golden Rose Project in Central Newfoundland's Gold Belt. The Purchased Assets are comprised of five licences (45 claims) covering 1,125 hectares. Portions of the Purchased Assets are located along trend from the 550m long South Wood Lake Gold Zone and provides additional coverage should the gold zone extend onto the land comprising the Purchased Assets. Additionally, certain historic drill holes have been collared on the Purchased Assets targeting the Sure Shot and Hill Top gold occurrences found at the Company's Golden Rose Project, which are located within a few hundred meters of the Purchased Assets.