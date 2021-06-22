Cancel
Astronomy

The case for exploring caves on the moon

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of South Florida geology professor Bogdan Onac has studied caves and lava tubes all over the planet. He believes what’s inside our earth could hold clues to life beyond it.

#Caves#Moon#Earth#Geology
