Floyd County, GA

Tether ban, adequate shelter ordinances have six month grace period prior to enforcement

By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty officials will be attempting to educate residents concerning new animal control ordinances prior to beginning enforcement efforts. Tuesday night, the Floyd County Commission passed the updated animal control ordinance after a second reading and public hearing. Under the new ordinance, the definition of "adequate shelter" is more detailed and unassisted outdoor tethering has been banned as well.

