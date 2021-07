Just think of how Athing Mu might have finished in the U.S. Olympic Trials if she hadn’t almost fallen to the track in the opening seconds of the race. Mu, a 19-year-old Trenton native, recovered from that near disastrous collision with a competitor to take the lead in the 800-meter run and never looked back. She finished in 1:56.07, a full second and a half in front of the rest of the field and the second fastest time ever run by an American.