Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees: Did you know MLB screwed NYY out of Wander Franco?

By Adam Weinrib
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs fans and writers across MLB prepare to pucker up their lips and praise the Rays ad nauseam for finding Wander Franco and promoting him, Yankees fans should be sick. Not only because they’ll almost certainly ignore that the Rays manipulated Franco’s service time to ensure he won’t escalate his salary to its fullest possible level in the years to come (thread here) — sneaky Rays! — but also because he should’ve been a Yankee, dammit.

yanksgoyard.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

105K+
Followers
296K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Josh Gross
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Baseball America#Nyy#Rays#Yanks#Cba#The New York Post#Espn#Fangraphs#Diamondbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Hunter Renfroe, Wander Franco, Xander Bogaerts

First it was Mike Trout and now it’s Bo Jackson. Hunter Renfroe sure is good at getting compared to blockbuster stars. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy) Speaking of blockbuster stars, the baseball world is buzzing about Wander Franco, who went 2-4 with a walk in his first MLB game against the Red Sox on Tuesday. If Franco lives up to the hype, he could follow in some pretty storied footsteps. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)
MLBrealsport101.com

MLB The Show 21 celebrates Prospect Wander Franco

MLB The Show 21 has put the spotlight on one of the league's top prospects with Wander Week to celebrate the MLB debut of Wander Franco. For a limited time, his powerful Diamond tier Prospect card in Diamond Dynasty will get a major boost, and we've got all the details on how you can unlock it in MLB The Show 21 now.
MLBNew York Post

Wander Franco’s amazing Rays debut even came with heartwarming moment

The Wander kid has finally arrived to save the day. In only his second big league at-bat, baseball’s top prospect Wander Franco smashed a three-run homer in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 9-5 loss against the Red Sox. The special moment was made even sweeter was that he could share it with his dad.
MLBdallassun.com

Rays look for repeat performance from Wander Franco vs. Red Sox

Wander Franco put forth an impressive opening act for the Tampa Bay Rays in his major-league debut on Tuesday night. Baseball's top prospect launched a tying, three-run home run in the fifth for his first career hit and finished 2-for-4, but it wasn't enough as the Rays fell 9-5 to the Boston RedSox in 11 innings.
MLBthefocus.news

What is Wander Franco's neck tattoo? Fans notice MLB prospect's ink

What is Wander Franco’s neck tattoo? Fans noticed the hot prospect’s ink during the MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox. Wander Franco is one of the hottest prospects in baseball. Barstool Sports said he is well on his way to being a “household name”.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Wander Franco homers, doubles in major league debut

Jared Ward | DRays Bay: Wander Franco went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, and a three-run homer in his major league debut. Franco didn’t just have a big night at the plate. He also made a nice play at third, starting a double play. Franco’s big night wasn’t enough for the Rays, however, as they fell to the Red Sox 9-5 in extra innings.
MLBwnky.com

Former Hot Rods’ star Wander Franco shines in MLB Debut

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – America’s past-time is taking center stage in the world of sports, and the star of the show happens to be a former Bowling Green Hot Rods star, who also ranks as Major League Baseball’s top prospect. On Tuesday night, Wander Franco was welcomed into the MLB...
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Byron Buxton, Wander Franco, and the Wolf That Devours the World

Byron Buxton is out again, but Wander Franco is here. It's not the tradeoff we want, but it's the one we have to get used to. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Now that Wander Franco is with Rays, how will he handle spotlight?

ST. PETERSBURG — Wander Franco’s arrival at age 20 has prompted a new topic of conversation among Rays players. “Him being so young, it’s incredible,” said Kevin Kiermaier, the 30-year-old centerfielder/team leader. “Guys sit here talking in the dugout, ‘What were you doing when you were 20?’ Well, I was in rookie ball just trying to figure out where my life was going in baseball. And he’s up here hitting homers and giving curtain calls, rightfully so. …
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Wander Franco hasn’t made splash yet in majors

Wander Franco got to have some fun on Thursday’s off-day in Buffalo, N.Y., joining teammates Randy Arozarena, Diego Castillo, Manuel Margot and third-base coach Rodney Linares for a visit to and under Niagara Falls. “We were able to get pretty up close,’' Franco said, via team interpreter Manny Navarro said....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 NYY trade targets who’ve been wrecked by injuries

Pretty fitting that some potential future members of the Yankees family are already battling the injury bug before they even got a chance to suit up for the Bombers. Even in projections and prognostications, the Injured List waits for no Yankee. Unfortunate. This trade deadline will be a bit different...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Wander Franco has a quietly productive day for Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — And on his second day as a major-leaguer, Wander Franco walked twice, hustled to first on an infield bouncer that led to a run-scoring error, lined out on a ball he hit 107.4 mph, struck out and played a solid shortstop. Franco moved down a spot to...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Tips Cap To Rays’ Wander Franco After Impressive MLB Debut

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. The Tampa Bay Rays appear to have a superstar in the making in Wander Franco. Franco dazzled in his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. The 20-year-old’s first big league hit was a game-tying, three-run home run in the fifth inning of the Rays’ series opener against the Boston Red Sox, and he added a blistering double in the seventh. Franco also flashed the leather, highlighted by his inning-ending, unassisted double play in the top half of the eighth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy