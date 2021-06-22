Yankees: Did you know MLB screwed NYY out of Wander Franco?

As fans and writers across MLB prepare to pucker up their lips and praise the Rays ad nauseam for finding Wander Franco and promoting him, Yankees fans should be sick. Not only because they’ll almost certainly ignore that the Rays manipulated Franco’s service time to ensure he won’t escalate his salary to its fullest possible level in the years to come (thread here) — sneaky Rays! — but also because he should’ve been a Yankee, dammit.