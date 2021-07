The 121st edition of the United States Open is now in the record books. Contested alongside the Pacific Ocean at the stunningly beautiful Torrey Pines South Golf Course, this year’s version of our National Open featured great golf and riveting theatre. Jon Rahm of Spain was another one of those untapped potential 20-somethings to show his mettle and add a major championship to an already impressive golfing resume. He did so by watching those around him falter under the glare of the heat of grand slam golf and then make the 2021 U.S. Open his own by recording birdies on the final two holes, something that has only been done three times over the course of U.S. Open history.