SECRET DESSERT! New 'off the menu' brunch flambé

Experience the enchantment of setting food aflame in right in front of you! Maple & Ash 's new brunch menu has a secret fiery dessert for breakfast that will melt all of your worries away. Introducing the toasted tableside flambé!

See how high the flames dance right next to your table in the video above!

Everyone loves being in on a secret and Maple & Ash has a whole list of delicacies that are off the menu. Sous chef Nicholas Kennedy describes the brunch flambé as a cross between French clafouti and German 'dutch baby' pancake with their own special twist! The brunch flambé is different from their dinner flambé. This new decadent dessert tastes like a cinnamon roll and melts in your mouth. The baked pancake is made with caramelized bananas, smoked brown sugar and maple syrup. It rises about six inches in the oven and blossoms right over the edges of the cast iron pan. The pastry is wheeled to your table with a cornucopia of toppings that will be mixed before your eyes right on top of the flames.

This new item is a part of the IDGAF tasting menu. It covers a wide range of dishes from a seafood tower to a brunch entrée. You can add on bottomless cocktails if you would like. At the end of your meal, the flambé station is rolled out to your party for a tableside show!

Here is how you order the new brunch flambé off their secret menu:

- Dine inside or on their patio on Saturday or Sunday mornings between 10AM - 2PM.

- Ask your server about their IDGAF tasting menu.

- Share that you would like to be surprised at the end of the courses with the brunch flambé.

- Have your phone out and ready to record when it is time for dessert!

IF YOU GO:

Maple & Ash

135 E Camelback Rd #130

Scottsdale, AZ 85251