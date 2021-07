LOS ANGELES — Chest compression binders, makeup and lots of rainbow t-shirts — hardly typical, teenage camping gear, but items that were on 18-year-olds Connor Cook’s packing list as he prepared to return to his sleepaway camp, Brave Trails. Connor is trans, non-binary and for the past three years, he has been attending the camp for LGBTQ+ youth and allies, just outside of LA (Last year camp was held online due to the pandemic).