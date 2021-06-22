Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance tech review — Smooth as a dwarf’s shield

By Andrew Farrell
pcinvasion.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance launches today and brings with it hours of hacking and slashing. While I found the game itself to be poor throughout, its PC version’s performance is much more satisfactory. That being said, there are some issues with controls and a bevy of technical problems that come down to the programming, but as far as visuals go, this is an impressive offering in many respects.

www.pcinvasion.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Alliance#Tech#Motion Blur#Reviewer#Intel Core#Rx Vega#Amd Rx 5700#Dungeons Dragons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Dark Alliance Bruenor Build

Seeing as you are the go-to tank for Dark Alliance, Bruenor is at his best when you prioritize building CON on him. From here, you can choose to beef out your STR so your hits are more meaningful and you aren't just a damage sponge, or you can look to put more points into CHA to get more of those sweet ultimates off.
KidsComicBook

WizKids Announces New Dungeons & Dragons Game for Kids

WizKids has announced plans to publish a new Dungeons & Dragons-themed game designed to teach kids the basics of dungeon delving. Earlier this week, WizKids announced Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers - Heroes of Undermountain, a new game for 2-4 players. Each player is given a map of one of Undermountain's infamous levels which players then have to traverse by using a marker to draw a continuous line through the different rooms. Players attempt to score victory points by interacting with treasures, defeating monsters and gathering artifacts, keeping in mind that they have to keep drawing their line while trying to race against other players in real time. Players can choose between one of four classes, each of which has an action that they can do quicker than the other players. For instance, the Barbarian can defeat monsters quicker than other players, while the Rogue collects treasure more easily. There's also a level up component to the game and the maps grow more difficult as they delve deeper into Undermountain. Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers - Heroes of Undermountain will cost $25 and will be released in October.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Pocket Power: Dungeon Hunter: Alliance

Handheld gaming is more than a compromise of power and portability. Whether it’s the ability to play anywhere, multitask or hold an entire console in your hands, it’s a special experience consoles have never replicated. In a world where high resolutions and teraflops reign supreme, we take a look at a portable relic every month and reflect on what makes it memorable. Be warned, spoilers may occasionally populate these articles.
HobbiesComicBook

Magic: The Gathering's Next Set Will Use Dungeons & Dragons' Undead Fetus God

Details are starting to emerge about Magic: The Gathering's next set, including the inclusion of one disturbing Dungeons & Dragons monster. Next month, Wizards of the Coast will release the "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" Magic: The Gathering set, which uses numerous characters, monsters, and locations from Dungeons & Dragons. Notably, the set will introduce a new "Dungeon" mechanic that gives players extra abilities and perks whenever they "venture into the dungeon." The dungeons themselves are represented by a sideboard card with several branching routes.
Hobbiesmmobomb.com

Dragons And Dungeons Unsurprisingly Coming To MTG Arena’s D&D Set

Wizards of the Coast is bringing Dungeons & Dragons into Magic: The Gathering, which means that Magic: The Gathering Arena will get … well, dungeons and dragons. Imagine that. Today’s State of the Game report focuses on the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set and covers those two titular topics....
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Gigabyte Aero 17 review

The Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR is an excellent content-creating laptop, but some flaws that may cause shoppers to look elsewhere. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Specs. Price: As reviewed $3,699. CPU: Intel Core i9-11980HK. GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

In the UK, 96% of Dark Alliance's Physical Sales Were on PS5, PS4

It’s not unusual to see the physical sales of new releases skew heavily in favour of PlayStation in the UK, but the emergence of Xbox Game Pass is making the splits ridiculous. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, which launched in Britain last week, generated 54 per cent of its boxed copy sales on PS5 and a further 42 per cent on PS4 – that’s 96 per cent in total.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt PC System Requirements

On the occasion of the first closed tests, the creators of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt revealed the system requirements for the PC version. They are surprisingly high, but players suggest that the provided configurations are greatly exaggerated and the game also works well on weaker PCs. Sharkmob conducted the...
ComputersHEXUS.net

Review: Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

AMD has made decent incursions into the laptop space with its latest CPUs. The U- and H-series offer compelling performance and solid battery life, so it's little wonder that more manufacturers have added AMD Ryzen to existing Intel Core options. Up until recently, however, AMD had no play for powerful...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition Review (PS5)

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition Review: Metro Exodus Has Never Looked Nor Performed This Good – But Is It Fun?. Unbelievably, It’s been over two years since Metro Exodus was released worldwide. If like me you don’t know where the last 24 months or so have gone, Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition is the perfect way to experience Artyom’s latest romp through post-apocalyptic Russia.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

While I’ve never gotten hugely invested in Dungeons & Dragons, I have played a few campaigns throughout my life and really enjoyed my time with it. The main reason I never got heavily involved with it had more to do with not having people to play with more than having a dislike for the game. So when I heard that Dungeons & Dragons was lending their brand to a new video game, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, I got really excited. Finally, a version of Dungeons & Dragons that I didn’t need to rely on a group within close proximity to engage with! Sadly, my excitement died almost immediately after booting it up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy